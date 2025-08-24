A very violent incident took place at the KnokX Pro “Knox Experience” independent pro wrestling event on Saturday night, August 24, 2025, in California.

Prior to the event, independent pro wrestler Syko Stu (Stewart Smith) was involved in an incident with the son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Raja Jackson, that saw Stu break a bottle over his head.

During the event itself, Raja would jump the guard rail while Stu was in the ring. He slammed him down and unloaded a savage, violent assault on the indy wrestler, knocking him completely unconscious and continuing to pummel him while he was out until several additional wrestlers broke things up.

A video has surfaced showing the pre-show incident, the incident from the show itself, as well as Raja Jackson outside the building being followed by some of the wrestlers moments after everything went down.

Warning, the video contains graphic violence.

Regarding the situation, UFC legend Rampage Jackson wrote the following statement on X:

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

