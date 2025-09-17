UFC President Dana White recently weighed in on his WrestleMania experience while appearing on the IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul podcast.

White attended WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas earlier this year, and while he admitted he doesn’t follow WWE regularly, he came away impressed by the spectacle.

“Yeah, I was blown away,” White stated. “First of all, I mean, selling out Allegiant Stadium — at that time, you guys had the biggest gate in Allegiant history, which is huge. I mean, the Super Bowl was there and everything else. We just beat you with Canelo-Crawford. Yeah, it’s impressive.”

While stressing that professional wrestling isn’t his personal passion, White made it clear he respects the athleticism and performance aspect of the industry.

“I’m not a fan,” he said. “I don’t watch WWE. I don’t watch it. It’s not—so I’m into fighting, man. That’s what I do. You know how, when you go on Instagram and then you go on your search page, my whole search page is like street fights. That’s what I’m into. I am definitely—I respect the athleticism it takes. I told you [Logan Paul] when you first started doing it, I said, ‘man, you’re a hell of an athlete.’ You’re good. Yeah, it’s impressive to see what these guys do. It’s just not my thing. When I was younger, I liked it.”

Even though he doesn’t consider himself a pro wrestling fan today, White praised Logan Paul for his success in WWE, calling him a natural athlete who has transitioned seamlessly into the business.