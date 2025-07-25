Pro wrestling is dangerous, but is it more dangerous than allowing someone a free, wide open power slap to the face — regularly?

Dana White thinks so.

During his appearance on Big Boy TV, the UFC President spoke about Power Slap, UFC, the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing mega-fight he is promoting, and his role as an executive in TKO.

While talking about TKO, White spoke first-hand about seeing pro wrestling in person, and mentioned how those not even in WWE or AEW nearly kill themselves jumping off ladders every night in hopes of making it to the big time.

White said conversely, you can come on in and join Power Slap and make a bunch of money without suffering nearly as much physical damage as those aspiring to make it to the big time in pro wrestling.

White said conversely, you can come on in and join Power Slap and make a bunch of money without suffering nearly as much physical damage as those aspiring to make it to the big time in pro wrestling.