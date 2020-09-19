UFC President Dana White spoke with TMZ Sports earlier today to hype tonight’s UFC 253 pay per view, which is headlined by Tyron Woodley defending the Welterweight title against Colby Covington. During the interview White would be asked about former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar making an MMA return. Here is what he had to say.

Not a word. The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy’s made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age.

White would continue saying he would love just to speak with Lesnar to see how he’s doing.

I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is, stuff like that. I think that’s gonna be the extent of the conversation with him.

Check out his full comments below.