Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington says a future in WWE remains a possibility.

Covington has recently transitioned to Real American Freestyle (R.A.F.), the promotion launched by the late Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, where he currently holds a 3-0 record.

While discussing his long-term plans during an interview with Brian Mazique (see video below), “Chaos” revealed that he’s committed to helping build R.A.F., but admitted he’s also been in contact with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“R.A.F. is definitely somewhere I see myself ending my competitive career at,” Covington said. “Whether I entertain other fight offers and go back to the UFC and get some big fights, those are still possibilities.”

Covington noted that he isn’t ruling anything out when it comes to the next chapter of his career, pointing to both MMA and professional wrestling as potential options.

“You never know what the future holds and what tomorrow holds,” he continued. “All I can do is control what I can control today and that’s just my hard training and preparing for Arman Tsarukyan and you just never know where life will take me. I’ve had some calls with Triple H and the WWE, so that’s a potential possibility in the future as well. But I’m all in on R.A.F.; I invested my hard-earned money that I earned fighting into R.A.F. to get a little small equity percentage and I care about the future.”

For now, Covington remains focused on his upcoming R.A.F. commitments and preparations for Arman Tsarukyan, though his comments suggest that a move to WWE is at least being discussed behind the scenes.