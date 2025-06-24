Michael Chandler continues to be a topic of conversation in the world of pro wrestling.

After appearing on WWE Raw back in February of 2024 to cut a promo on Conor McGregor for a UFC fight that never ended up taking place, the UFC lightweight contender continues to pop up in headlines in the pro wrestling world from time-to-time.

This week, Chandler is back in the pro wrestling mix after comments he made about meeting with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque during a new interview with The Schmo at Fanatics Fest NYC this past weekend.

“I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract,” Chandler stated. “So, we’re trying to make that happen.”

When pressed to elaborate on his talks with the WWE CCO, Chandler claimed nothing is set in stone, but noted both sides seem interested in making something happen.

“He knows I’m a fan of WWE and him and the brand,” he said. “He’s obviously a fan of what I bring to the table from an entertainment standpoint, what I can do on the microphone. So it’s always fun conversations.”

Chandler continued, “Who knows if anything is ever going to happen? But he knows I want that door to be open, and I think he wants that door to be open too. I don’t know about it all, but WWE seems like a really cool transition, as well as just everything here. This is all about a bunch of high functioning individuals who have a platform, who love to continue to get after it. The brand and the platform keeps growing and impacting people is the most important thing. So whatever platform is best for me to do that, I’m gonna keep doing it.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)