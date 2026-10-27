Colby Covington apparently enjoyed the WrestleMania 41 main event a lot more than some fans did.

The UFC veteran attended WWE’s two-night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in April 2025, which featured John Cena challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the Night 2 main event.

The match, which saw Cena capture his record-breaking 17th world championship, received considerable criticism from fans, particularly over the involvement of rapper Travis Scott.

During an appearance on O’Hara and Friends following the event, however, Covington had nothing but praise for the encounter, going as far as to call it the greatest wrestling match he had ever witnessed.

“No, that’s probably the greatest match I’ve ever seen. That was an incredible match. I mean, I don’t know. From my perspective, they put it all on the line. They really put on a show for the fans. So I had a great time.”

Covington also praised the atmosphere inside Allegiant Stadium and the energy of the WWE audience throughout WrestleMania weekend.

“The WWE universe is unlike any universe I’ve ever seen. So just an amazing weekend full of great energy. I mean, did you see how electric that stadium was? Sold out both nights. Crazy from Allegiant Stadium. Like, that’s insane. They’re selling out a stadium that not even the Raiders are selling out. So just amazing. times for the WWE and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion also discussed the possibility of stepping inside a WWE ring himself, naming both Cena and Rhodes as potential dream opponents.

Covington initially pointed to Cena because of his championship status at the time, although he acknowledged that the WWE legend was approaching the end of his in-ring career.

“Yeah, I think my dream opponent right now would probably be John Cena. He’s the top of the pack. You know, he’s the guy. He has the Universal Championship. So I think he’s got the target on his back that everybody wants.”

With Cena’s retirement tour underway at the time, Covington suggested Rhodes could make for an interesting alternative, particularly given their respective characters.

“But, you know, I think he’s on his last leg, and like you said, you know, that was his last time wrestling at WrestleMania. So maybe Cody Rhodes would be a good match. I think, you know, heel versus heel. I think we find out who the true American is.”