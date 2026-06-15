Roman Reigns’ appearance at UFC Freedom 250 didn’t go unnoticed by Conor McGregor.

The WWE Superstar was among several notable guests in attendance for the UFC event held at the White House on June 15. Reigns and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque were briefly featured during the broadcast, with cameras acknowledging their presence during the historic event.

Following the show, McGregor took to social media and appeared to reignite his long-running online rivalry with Reigns by downplaying the former WWE World Champion’s celebrity status.

Responding to a post from TKO’s official X account that highlighted Reigns’ attendance, McGregor simply wrote:

“Who?”

McGregor didn’t stop there.

In a separate post, the former UFC two-division champion criticized the broadcast’s focus on celebrities and non-fighters, arguing that more attention should have been given to the athletes competing on the card.

“The platforming of our athletes within the business was not capitalised on enough in my opinion,” he wrote. “I don’t know who the f**k these guys are that have never fought MMA yet were visibly all over the show.”

The comments quickly drew attention from both MMA and pro wrestling fans, particularly given the history between McGregor and Roman Reigns. The two have exchanged barbs on social media in the past, with McGregor previously taking aim at WWE talent and the wrestling industry on multiple occasions.

As of this writing, Reigns has not publicly responded to McGregor’s latest remarks.