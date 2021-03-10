UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya did an interview with BT Sport for a new interview.

During it, he was asked about the possibility of him working with WWE in some capacity. This is where he stated that there’s definitely a possibility it could happen.

“I’ve never spoken to them about it directly but I speak to a few — well a couple of guys from the Attitude Era, my era. Never spoken about it but yeah, growing up, that was before I even knew what the UFC was or that it existed. That was definitely a dream of mine or path to I guess being where I’m at right now in the public eye was being a WWE superstar so yeah, definitely is a possibility.”

