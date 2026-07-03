UK standout Maddy Morgan is looking back fondly on what she described as an unforgettable experience after recently appearing on WWE Raw and taking part in a WWE tryout.

Speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show (see video below), Morgan discussed earning an extra talent role on Raw through the tryout process and praised the atmosphere backstage, as well as the support she received from everyone she worked with.

“It was genuinely incredible [appearing on Raw]. I got the extra work opportunity through the tryout and everything like that. Just, being able to be backstage, the atmosphere was incredible. Just seeing everyone that you’ve grown up watching, and [now] being sat across from them, just listening to our conversation. It was amazing. Bayley was lovely to work with. Everyone backstage was lovely, talking me through it. It was perfect. I couldn’t have had a better two days if I’d tried to think of it myself.”

Morgan also shared the story of how she learned she had been invited to a WWE tryout, revealing that she received the news while traveling in Japan and struggled to contain her emotions after finally getting the call.

“I got told about the tryout, I was travelling in Japan, and I was on the bus and I got a message, asking ‘Are you free for a chat anytime soon?’ I’m stuck on a bus for the next six hours, and I don’t really want to have this conversation surrounded by people. I got back to the hotel room and got told that I was getting the opportunity to have a tryout. I was pacing up and down my room, I was in tears. You try and keep yourself cool and professional. ‘Thank you so much for this opportunity.’”

She went on to praise several of the coaches and talent involved in the tryout, singling out Robbie Brookside, Matt Bloom, and NXT stars Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan for making the experience even more memorable.

“Robbie Brookside was so lovely, and I don’t know how he does it, but I feel like when I was speaking to him about my personal dreams and hopes in wrestling it felt like there was no one else near me, even though there was people.

“Matt Bloom was amazing as well. He was so lovely… Every single person, and even the NXT talent that came down like Kendall Grey and Kelani Jordan, they were lovely as well and like so supportive. It was just a genuine amazing experience all around.“