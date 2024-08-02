The classic Ultimate X match is coming back to Total Nonstop Action.

On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, August 1, 2024, that an Ultimate X match will take place at the next TNA+ special event at the end of August.

TNA Emergence 2024, which is scheduled to take place on August 30 from Louisville, Kentucky, will feature the Ultimate X match returning for the first time since the last Ultimate X match at TNA Rebellion 2023.

No competitors have been announced thus far for the TNA Emergence Ultimate X bout.