The classic Ultimate X match is coming back to Total Nonstop Action.
On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, August 1, 2024, that an Ultimate X match will take place at the next TNA+ special event at the end of August.
TNA Emergence 2024, which is scheduled to take place on August 30 from Louisville, Kentucky, will feature the Ultimate X match returning for the first time since the last Ultimate X match at TNA Rebellion 2023.
No competitors have been announced thus far for the TNA Emergence Ultimate X bout.
ULTIMATE X RETURNS at #TNAEmergence!
