IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that X-Division champion Josh Alexander will defend his title in an Ultimate X matchup at the July 17th Slammiversary pay per view. Competing in the bout against the Walking Weapon will be former champions Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, as well as Petey Williams and the Rascalz Trey Miguel.

As of this writing this is the only matchup that has been announced for the PPV. IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega is expected to compete on this card as well but his opponent has yet to be determined.