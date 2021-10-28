Lucha-Libre legend Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Perched On The Top Rope about a number of different topics, including looking back on his brief stint in WWE and how he believes he only has about two years left of his career. Dragon’s longtime manager and friend, Sonny Onoo, was present with him to help translate the interview. Highlights are below.

How much longer he thinks he’ll wrestle:

Sonny Onoo: He thinks of — to answer your question, he thinks, ‘I might have two or three more years’ and you know, to answer your question, ‘My dream match would be somebody like Chris Jericho who came up together [with me]’. They started almost together so their wrestling history parallels. ‘So one other thing I’d like to mention is that the people that I came up with; Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, those guys are still competing and they’re still — they are superstars’ and he said, ‘That really makes me warm in my heart when I think of them.’

Recalls his time in WWE and how WWE asked him to unmask as apart of an angle:

Sonny Onoo: So, ‘When I — Rey Mysterio was there of course.’ He says the way they look at it, he says they’re similar characters; both masked guys, smaller, cruiserweight. ‘But I didn’t understand at the time.’ He says, ‘That’s true and I didn’t realize it until afterward.’ He said they asked him if he was gonna take his mask off. He says that’s why he left. That’s one of the reasons why he left. ‘Rey Mysterio was really popular so as a masked man, there wasn’t really a spot for me… I’m a promoter so I understand certainly a lot more now. He says, ‘I’m a promoter now but if I was given a chance between Rey Mysterio and Ultimo Dragon, I would choose Rey Mysterio.’

Says he’s happy he experience his short time in WWE:

Sonny Onoo: He says I had an opportunity [at WWE], I took that opportunity but, you know, it was very difficult for my body to follow that opportunity, even now. He says, ‘What I really realize now is I got to see WCW, how they work and I got to work at WWE and being able to realize the company, how they work.’ He says, ‘I’m not saying which one’s better or worse’ but he says, ‘Because I experienced it, that makes me a better individual.’

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)