Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how the Japanese legend hopes to wrestle in AEW so he can properly finish his rivalry with Chris Jericho, and how it is an honor every time he steps inside the squared circle at his age. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it is an honor every time he steps into the ring:

“It doesn’t matter where I am in the world, it is an honor every time I step in the ring. What makes it special are the venue, the fans and giving my everything to the crowd. When I stop feeling that way, that is the day when I will retire.”

How important it is for him to not push himself:

“It is really important to not push myself too hard, training or in the ring. Most of all, enjoying life is what keeps me going. That is what keeps me young.”

Says he would love to wrestle for AEW and official end his rivalry with Chris Jericho:

“I am honestly not very familiar with AEW. But if I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho.”