WrestleCon has announced that the legendary Ultimo Dragon will be appearing at their events from March 31st-April 2nd in Dallas, which takes place during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

It’s 2022!! Officially the year of WrestleCon Dallas!! Let’s start the year off right!! Give a big welcome to Ultimo Dragon!! pic.twitter.com/AQKXxGSAGx — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 1, 2022

Other names that are scheduled to appear:

-Windham Rotunda

-Angelina Love

-Brooke Adams

-Deonna Purrazzo

-Killer Kross

-Scarlett Bordeaux

-Chelsea Green

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett

-Swoggle

-Brutus Beefcake

-Matt Cardona

-Brian Myers

-Velvet Sky

-Kurt Angle