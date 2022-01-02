WrestleCon has announced that the legendary Ultimo Dragon will be appearing at their events from March 31st-April 2nd in Dallas, which takes place during WrestleMania 38 weekend.
It’s 2022!! Officially the year of WrestleCon Dallas!! Let’s start the year off right!! Give a big welcome to Ultimo Dragon!! pic.twitter.com/AQKXxGSAGx
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 1, 2022
Other names that are scheduled to appear:
-Windham Rotunda
-Angelina Love
-Brooke Adams
-Deonna Purrazzo
-Killer Kross
-Scarlett Bordeaux
-Chelsea Green
-Maria Kanellis-Bennett
-Swoggle
-Brutus Beefcake
-Matt Cardona
-Brian Myers
-Velvet Sky
-Kurt Angle