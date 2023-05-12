The legendary Ultimo Dragon is set to make a rare appearance on the United States indies later this month, and will be led by his former WCW manager, Sonny Onoo.

Dragon has been announced for TCW’s Rise of The Titans event on Saturday, May 20 at the Highline Arena in Aberdeen Township, NJ. He is scheduled to wrestle Johnny Moran and Anthony Gangone in a Triple Threat that night.

Dragon, who regularly works for Dragon Gate in Japan these days, will be making his third appearance in the United States when he works the TCW event. He worked two shows in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in late March – he defeated Negro Casas at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show, then the next night he teamed with Alex Shelley and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kushida for a six-man win over Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson at Prestige Wrestling’s Nervous Breakdown show.

TCW’s Rise of The Titans event will also feature a special appearance by Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Simon Gotch vs. TCW Middleweight Champion Rey Calitri, Homicide vs. PJ Savage, and more. Tickets can be found at titan-championshipwrestling.com. They are $20 for advanced seats, or $30 at the door.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.