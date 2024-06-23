If it looked like Ultimo Guerrero was having issues with his mask on Saturday night, it’s because he was.

The pro wrestling legend surfaced on social media after the match, which was taped on June 20 and aired on the June 22 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, and wrote about having a mask made at the last minute for the scheduled bout against AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Guerrero was constantly checking the mask before the end of the bout with Okada, which saw Okada pull the mask off and Guerrero put it back on before Okada hit his Rainmaker finisher, where it popped off again.

Apparently it came off multiple times throughout the match as well, but AEW was able to edit around that because it was taped in advance.

He wrote the following via Facebook: