If it looked like Ultimo Guerrero was having issues with his mask on Saturday night, it’s because he was.
The pro wrestling legend surfaced on social media after the match, which was taped on June 20 and aired on the June 22 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, and wrote about having a mask made at the last minute for the scheduled bout against AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Guerrero was constantly checking the mask before the end of the bout with Okada, which saw Okada pull the mask off and Guerrero put it back on before Okada hit his Rainmaker finisher, where it popped off again.
Apparently it came off multiple times throughout the match as well, but AEW was able to edit around that because it was taped in advance.
He wrote the following via Facebook:
“A story to tell I came to the dressing room of the recording location for AEW at the collision function unforeseen for me from one day to the next where I had to fight with mask and it turns out I have no masks arriving at the location they realized there is no mask immediately a company worker was ordered to make an unusual mask he made it as he could reflecting the loyalty he has to his work within an hour or so checking and worrying why I looked good. everyone criticizing why he pulls out that mask and I’m thinking about the sacrifice of this person my respect because it’s the work of a great working man of AEW represents my sacrifice and that’s why I put it on and went up with it. sometimes many people do something for us and we do not take them into account with pride I will keep this mask.”