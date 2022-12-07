The son of the late Umaga is getting into pro wrestling.

The Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced this week that Zilla Fatu is the newest member of their training school.

“Welcome the newest member of Reality of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey,” ROW wrote.

Fatu, one of Umaga’s four children, had his first night of training on Tuesday.

Jacob Fatu reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “!! BLOODLINE JUST KEEPS GETTING STRONGER WELCOME MY UNCLE RIP #UMAGA YOUNGEST SON #ZILLAFATU [100 emoji] [fist emoji] !!”

Shelton Benjamin also welcomed Fatu to the business, writing, “Congratulations & welcome to the family business. You’re gonna crush it young Uce”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi responded to the announcement on Instagram and thanked Booker T, writing in the comments section, “[blood drop emoji] [finger up emoji] Thank you @bookertfivex @realityofwrestling [folded hands emoji] [check mark emoji]”

Fatu has also received words of encouragement from other pro wrestlers on Twitter and Instagram.

Fatu noted on social media that he recently returned from doing a 6 year bid in prison, coming home on March 24. He also created a YouTube channel, and one of his recent uploads looks at good and bad habits that people keep when they come home from incarceration. You can see some of his videos below.

As noted, Sunday, December 4 marked 13 years since the tragic passing of The Samoan Bulldozer. You can click here to see how Solo Sikoa paid tribute to his uncle on WWE RAW and on Twitter. You can also click here to see how Jey Uso paid tribute to Umaga on the anniversary of his passing. Randy Orton also recently remembered Umaga, as noted here.

Fatu can be followed on Instagram and YouTube at @zillafatu. You can see some of his YouTube videos below, along with the aforementioned social media posts:

