WWE has released some previously unseen footage from Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

Following the November 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, the company shared a digital exclusive backstage segment featuring Danhausen, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Ricky Saints.

The segment saw Danhausen approach Duggan with an invitation to his upcoming Friendsgiving celebration, which he revealed would be taking place next week. Duggan happily accepted the invitation and confirmed that he would be attending.

Ricky Saints then entered the picture and wanted to know who else was on the guest list.

Danhausen teased that the celebration would feature “top superstars, beautiful women, legends” and even a full salad bar before extending an invitation to Saints as well.

The interaction continued on social media, where Saints questioned exactly who would be attending the gathering.

“Who’s all gonna be there is what I wanna know before I show up to this thing,” Saints wrote on X.

Danhausen responded with a cryptic tease about the potential guest list.

“Could be possible that any one of these people maybe possibly will there you do not want to miss it just in case ~ invitations have been sent,” Danhausen wrote.

Along with his response, Danhausen shared several photos teasing possible attendees, including Triple H during his Connecticut Blue Blood days, various celebrities, and a photo featuring Jade Cargill, her Baddies and Danhausen himself.

As for Duggan, the WWE Hall of Famer also made an appearance during the televised portion of Friday’s SmackDown.

During an in-ring segment involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, Duggan was initially introduced as the newest member of Team USA for the traditional Survivor Series elimination match against Team Mexico.

However, after watching a video package highlighting the opposition, Duggan ultimately decided against participating in the match.

Footage was also released after the show of Duggan talking to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and reuniting with Haku inside the empty arena before the show.