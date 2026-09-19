Cody Rhodes had some stronger words for Randy Orton that did not make it onto Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhodes hesitated when he had an opportunity to kick an injured Orton in the head. That hesitation ultimately cost him, as Orton capitalized and connected with an RKO to pick up the victory.

During a sit-down interview with Michael Cole on SmackDown, Rhodes acknowledged that he hesitated to pull the trigger. However, he also questioned the idea that he needs to change his approach considering the success he has already achieved.

Rhodes made it clear that if he finds himself in the same situation again, he will not make the same decision.

In unaired footage from the interview, Rhodes was considerably more direct about what he would do next time, stating that he would not hesitate to “kick his f**king head off.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 9/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.