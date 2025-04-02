The continued WWE NXT absence of “Beautiful Madness” continues to be a head-scratcher.

Giulia has been noticeably absent from NXT programming in recent weeks, leaving fans wondering about her status following her NXT Women’s Championship loss to Stephanie Vaquer at the NXT Roadblock 2025 special themed show back on March 11.

Reports indicate that Giulia has been present at the WWE Performance Center but has not actively participated in training sessions since dropping the title to Vaquer. While WWE has not officially addressed her absence, speculation within the Performance Center suggests that an ankle injury may be the reason for her time away from in-ring action.

Although the company remains optimistic about her return, no official updates have been provided regarding her recovery timeline or when she might be back in competition. Fans will have to stay tuned for further developments on Giulia’s status in the coming weeks.

(H/T: Fightful Select)