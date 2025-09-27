WrestleMania’s host cities are officially locked in for the next two years, though uncertainty remains for other markets that have struck deals with WWE.

Las Vegas will play host to WrestleMania in 2026, while Saudi Arabia is set to host the event in 2027. Beyond that, no additional locations have been confirmed. New Orleans had previously been in line for the 2026 edition, and WWE sources continue to insist the city will land a WrestleMania down the road.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis reached an agreement with WWE in 2024 that included commitments for a Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania. According to sources close to the deal, there is still “no clue” when the city will actually get its WrestleMania date. With Minneapolis already confirmed for SummerSlam 2026, the earliest Indianapolis would host one of its guaranteed events appears to be SummerSlam 2027. Despite the uncertainty, insiders note that the relationship between WWE and Indianapolis officials remains strong following the success of WrestlePalooza.

As for New Orleans, one source familiar with the city’s WWE agreements echoed the lack of clarity, saying they’ll “believe it when they see it” in regard to when a WrestleMania finally lands there.

