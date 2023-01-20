Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, indicating that Uncle Howdy will make another appearance.

Furthermore, it was noted by Fightful Select that materials for Howdy and Bray Wyatt were sent to SmackDown, which has been the norm as of late, even when they don’t appear. Firefly Fun House material was also sent to the show, but that’s not a guarantee it will be used on the broadcast.

Wyatt and LA Knight are expected to appear on SmackDown to continue the build to the inaugural Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

