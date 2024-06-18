Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from Corpus Christi, Texas and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt 6 made their official debut.

"WE'RE HERE." UNCLE HOWDY just arrived on #WWERaw in a shocking, spectacular moment. pic.twitter.com/kNv3mheahO — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

-IYO SKY qualified the women’s Money In The Bank matchup and Jey Uso qualified for the Men’s.

WWE has also announced an early lineup for the June 24th episode of Raw. This includes two Money In The Bank qualifying matchups, as well as a grudge showdown between Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston.

-Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman MITB Qualifier

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler MITB Qualifier

-Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston