WWE has announced three matchups for the August 26th episode of Raw from Providence, Rhode Island.

Braun Strowman will be clashing with Bronson Reed in a singles-matchup. This was made after Strowman stopped Reed’s attack on The Miz on this evening’s Raw. Then, Uncle Howdy will go one-on-one with Chad Gable, marking Howdy’s first singles match since he and the Wyatt Sicks made their debut.

Finally, a new tournament will begin next week, with the winner set to challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Jey Uso is the first entrant confirmed for the tourney.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 26TH RAW:

-Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

-Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

-WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament begins