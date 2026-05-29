Taylor Rotunda is officially set for his first public appearance since parting ways with WWE earlier this year.

A new announcement released for The Gathering 7 convention revealed that the former WWE performer, best known to fans as Uncle Howdy from The Wyatt Sicks storyline, will be appearing at the event in Charlotte, North Carolina later this summer.

The event takes place from July 22 through July 26 at the Hilton University Place in Charlotte, with Rotunda scheduled to appear on Friday and Saturday as part of the 123 Talent guest lineup.

According to the announcement, Rotunda will be signing autographs, taking photos with fans, and participating in the convention’s pro photo schedule during his appearance.

An additional detail that is already generating buzz among fans is that the Uncle Howdy mask will reportedly be included in photo opportunities. The announcement noted that Rotunda may either wear the mask himself during photos or allow fans to hold it for the photo ops.

The appearance marks the first advertised convention booking for Rotunda since his WWE release and comes after his recent run portraying the eerie Uncle Howdy character as part of The Wyatt Sicks faction on WWE programming.

For more information, visit TMartPromotions.com.