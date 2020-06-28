Undertaker and Michelle McCool Appear At USSSA Pride Softball Game, Footage Of Dave Baustisa and Titus O’Neil’s Love Walk

The legendary Undertaker and former women’s champion Michelle McCool were spotted at today’s USSSA Pride softball game against the This Is Us in Florida. Check it out below.
The Undertaker may have retired in #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that retirement life at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida.
Video courtesy: @USSSAPride #WWE pic.twitter.com/QDof14YJRo
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 28, 2020
WFLA Reporter Megan Gannon shared video from WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil’s recent Love Walk event in Tampa Bay Florida. Check it out below.
Love Walk underway right now in Tampa! @TitusONeilWWE and @DaveBautista bringing everyone together to spread love and inspire change in the community. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ci9Y43Xqg3
— Megan Gannon (@WFLAMegan) June 27, 2020
