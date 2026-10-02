AAA is bringing back one of its signature events later this month.

Lucha Libre AAA and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker announced that AAA Heroes Inmortales will take place on October 24 in Mexico.

The promotional artwork for the event features several notable WWE and AAA names, including Dominik Mysterio, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and reigning AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano.

“Some nights are remembered,” the tagline for Heroes Inmortales reads. “Others become immortal.”

Additional details regarding the card and venue are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Heroes Inmortales has traditionally been one of AAA’s major annual events, with the show serving as a tribute to late AAA founder Antonio Peña.

Last year’s edition was headlined by Dominik Mysterio defending the AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee.