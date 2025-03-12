Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has debuted his new Puma All-Pro NITRO PE “DX” shoes, inspired by WWE CCO Triple H.

Haliburton wore the shoes during the Pacers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, as you can see below:

Tyrese Haliburton bringing the heat with custom @WWE shoes 🔥 tonight he is debuting his Puma All-Pro NITRO PE “DX” inspired by Triple H. pic.twitter.com/3dk9VdpsRu — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 11, 2025

The Hardy Boyz successfully retained their TNA World Tag Team Championships at WWE NXT: Roadblock by defeating Fraxiom, the reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

The match opened the show, with Jeff Hardy securing the victory after delivering a Twist of Fate and Swanton to Nathan Frazer. This marks their third title reign, which has lasted 137 days since they won the titles at Bound For Glory.

During Tuesday night’s WWE NXT: Roadblock event, Oba Femi successfully retained his NXT World Championship by defeating Moose, the TNA X-Division champion, in a hard-fought match.

The finish saw Femi survive a spear and counter Moose’s second charge with his Fall From Grace for the pin.

Before the match, Femi received words of encouragement from the Undertaker, who praised him and reminded him to defend his yard.

Femi’s NXT World Championship reign has now lasted 64 days, after winning the title from Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil, a match also featuring Eddy Thorpe.

Prior to this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG:

* They introduced the WWE LFG coaches, who all received big reactions.

* Zena Sterling was forced to tap by Tayra-Mae Steele.

* Jasper Troy pinned Shiloh Hill with a Bossman slam.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE Women’s US Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca

* The D’Angelo Family (Stacks, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) vs. The Culling (Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)

* Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland