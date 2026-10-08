A compilation on The Undertaker’s YouTube channel revisits a Ministry of Darkness standoff with Big Boss Man. The archival WWE scene shows the Ministry strapping Boss Man to The Undertaker’s symbol before members of Mr. McMahon’s Corporation rush in.

The Undertaker used the scene to warn McMahon that his group would be dismantled one member at a time. WWE’s history of the Corporate Ministry places the rivalry in the late 1990s, when Boss Man was part of McMahon’s Corporation.

“You understand, McMahon, that one by one, your Corporation will fall until there is only one. And then she too will be mine. Boss Man, you can never rest in peace now. You have been sacrificed before the lord of darkness.”

Boss Man broke a restraint and dropped from the raised symbol, but the Ministry was still around him when the Corporation arrived. The compilation then shows a standoff with police and security as the symbol burst into flames and The Undertaker held out his hands to be cuffed.

The footage is an archival WWE storyline segment, not a new interview with The Undertaker. WrestlingHeadlines has also revisited a different Boss Man moment from WrestleMania XV.

Source: Undertaker, “Scariest Undertaker Moments”.