The Undertaker calls The Kliq’s 1996 MSG Curtain Call “selfish” and says it went against everything he believed about protecting professional wrestling. He understood why the longtime friends wanted to share the moment but believed they put themselves ahead of the business.

Speaking during a Q&A edition of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Undertaker admitted it was probably fortunate that he was not at Madison Square Garden when the incident happened.

I wasn’t there, and it was probably a good thing that I wasn’t.

He said the public embrace between Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall violated how he viewed the business at the time.

It goes against everything that I believe about the business, especially at the time that it happened. I thought it was selfish. I get it.

Undertaker acknowledged the friendship and history shared by those involved.

These guys were all best friends, and they’d been through a lot together and traveled up and down the roads together. I get where they were coming from, but I just thought that they put themselves ahead of the business for that time period.

He distinguished the reaction in 1996 from how the same moment would be viewed in today’s more transparent wrestling environment.

I think in today’s product, it is what it is. If it happened today, then it’s just like, “Oh, well.” Back then, it was a different era. I just looked at it as a selfish move. That’s business.

Undertaker said his criticism was limited to how he felt about the decision at that particular time.

I don’t care. I don’t hold any personal grudges about it. It happened, we’ve moved on, business has boomed, and it is what it is. But at the time, no, I didn’t care for it at all.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.