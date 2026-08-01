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The Undertaker considered WCW during one of WWE’s most difficult business periods after Kevin Nash encouraged him to leave the company. He ultimately rejected the money because he felt obligated to stand beside Vince McMahon.

Speaking during a Q&A edition of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Mark Calaway directly confirmed earlier reports that he contemplated the move. Wrestling Headlines previously covered Henry O. Godwinn’s claim that Undertaker discussed leaving WWE for WCW with members of the Bone Street Krew.

Undertaker said WCW’s more mainstream presentation looked appealing while WWE was struggling creatively and financially.

You know, they were down there doing really cutting-edge stuff, more mature, I guess. For no better term, mature storylines and stuff that was much more mainstream. We had all of these, and I know this will sound funny coming from my character, but we had these really over-the-top characters that weren’t really resonating well with the audience. Again, business was horrible. The direction at the time was horrible.

He recalled Nash directly encouraging him to make the jump.

I remember talking with Kevin Nash. He’s like, “Mark, man, you need to make that jump now. This is the kind of money they’re handing out. I think you could do well down here.” I listened to it. I would be lying if I didn’t think, like, “Wow.”

Undertaker said WWE’s demanding schedule and limited income made the guaranteed money difficult to ignore.

At the time, we’re working 20, 25 days a month and barely making enough money to survive. It was difficult. I knew they were down there giving money away just so talent wouldn’t be available to WWE. So I listened, and honestly, I considered it.

His previous experience with WCW remained a significant factor, even though different people were running the promotion by then.

But at the end of the day, I’ll never forget, although the same people weren’t in charge at WCW at this point, being told that you’ll never draw money in this business really struck a nerve with me. Vince wasn’t completely sold on me either, but the one guy who gave me a chance was Vince and WWE.

Undertaker said that opportunity mattered more than the immediate financial relief WCW could provide.

That meant more to me than the instant money that I could’ve made, which could’ve got me out of debt and all of those things. I had confidence in the company and I had confidence in Vince that the ship would right itself, and I would be down there and I would be miserable because I had made a poor decision.

He ultimately decided that he needed to remain part of WWE’s attempted turnaround.

Vince believed in me, and I felt obligated to stand by him even when business was so bad. But I knew that we could turn it around. I was just like, “You know what? It’s a great deal, but I just can’t do it. I gotta stay here, and I gotta be part of something that’s gonna be huge.” That’s what I believed, and that’s exactly what ended up happening.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

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