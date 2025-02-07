– WWE has released a special 8-plus minute behind-the-scenes look at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event from this past Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is a special first look sneak peek at the new WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) on A&E series. The clip features The Undertaker and Bully Ray making it clear that they won’t tolerate disrespect from a bash athlete at the WWE Performance Center.

– Following his surprising victory in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, “Main Event” Jey Uso has been all over the place making the media rounds. During an appearance on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco and spoke about when he feels the “YEET” movement started truly taking off in WWE.

“lf you really pay attention, me, my brothers, Roman [Reigns], we’ve kind of been saying that from the jump,” Uso said. “If you look at old promos or whatever, uce, you’ll hear it. ‘Yeet. Yeet.’ It’s also a west coast slang. It’s been a slang…I’m a little older than the little homies, [they’re] like, ‘Oh, that’s a meme, a catchphrase where you’re yeeting people.’ But it’s been a slang. The ‘t’ wasn’t even on there. It used to be ‘yee’, like y-e-e-e. Man, I didn’t expect it to take off, though, like that. It just took off. I feel like it took off at the press conference. If you watch the press conference, you know. Then I had Cody saying ‘yeet,’ and then it just took off. I think that was a turning point. But I never thought it would take off the way it do.”

