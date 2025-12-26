The Undertaker has seen it all throughout his lengthy legendary career in WWE.

Almost literally.

During a recent episode of his official podcast, Six Feet Under, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on a prank Vince McMahon orchestrated on his now wife, Michelle McCool, which resulted in WWE shutting down rehearsals.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a prank on Michelle McCool being orchestrated by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: “So me and Vince start having this argument at ringside. I mean, we’re going at it, right? And we’re only saying loud enough that like, every third or fourth word you can actually hear everybody else. Everything is stopped in the bowl, right? The bowl is the inside of the arena, on the floor. All rehearsals have stopped, and everyone is just staring at us. And we’re going at it, man, back and forth. We’re just going at it, back and forth. [Vince impression] ‘God dang you need to be more professional!’ So finally I was like, ‘Well F it! Do whatever the hell you want to do. It’s your show, right? You’re the boss.’ And then I leave. I storm out, throwing chairs on my way out, throwing chairs, kicking shit over, like slamming the crates shut. And by this time, I had my bus. So I go all the way out onto the bus. I get to the bus now, I’m dying laughing.”

On rehearsal shutting down: “So he so he shuts down rehearsal. And now I stay in the bus. And I’m not on the bus maybe 10 minutes, first guy comes. I hear a knock at the door. And I’m peeking out, like I want to know who it is, right? I think it was, Chavo was the first one, right? And I’m peeking out the window like and I’m not going to answer the door, right? And he knocks a few times, and I’m just. I’m on the bus by myself, and I’m laughing. I am just having the best time, right? So this goes on for the rest of the afternoon.”

On people checking on him: “Banks checked on me, MVP came out. There was a few people that come out to check on me, right? Which is kind of like, they wanted to make sure that I was cool, and what was going on. I learned a lot about some people as well. So then I think, they’re getting ready to do their segment. They’re about to go out and do this segment. And I come off the bus. I think somebody had texted me, ‘Okay, they’re about to do this.’ So I come off the bus and I power walk. You know how they got the curtains draped off that lead to gorilla, and how everybody kind of gathers? I felt like Moses going through the Red Sea, man. Everybody just parted. And I hit them steps to go up. You were sitting just like that between Vince’s monitors and the other monitor. You were sitting in a chair. And all the guys are, they’re all kind of huddled up there in front of probably — I think it was Kidman, I don’t know if he was the producer of that yet at that point. But they’re all standing there not looking –they wouldn’t even look at me. But when I came into gorilla position, nobody makes eye contact with me.”

On standing behind the rookies: “I just stand behind them. You know when something’s behind you, like, something scary? You can tell, right? ‘I’m not gonna look,’ but you can see their eyes, kind of trying to cut, see where I’m at. So I’m just standing there — and this is this told me more about you Mark than anything else ever. I remember, I’m standing there and then you get up. And you come stand right next to me. I’ll never forget this in a million years. You go — and Mark always called me ‘Dead.’ He comes up beside me. He goes, ‘Dead, you just tell me which one and I’ll kill him.’ You didn’t know s**t from shinola. You had no idea what was going on. You had no clue. But you knew that I was pissed at somebody in that circle, and you were just like, ‘You just let me know.’”

