A new generation might be gearing up for the spotlight, and she comes from one of WWE’s most iconic bloodlines.

On a new episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool sat down with Bayley for a candid conversation about childhood fandom, parenting, and what it’s like watching your own kids fall in love with wrestling.

As Bayley reflected on growing up a passionate fan, the topic shifted to McCool and Taker’s daughter, Kaia, and whether she might one day follow in her parents’ legendary footsteps.

That’s when Taker dropped a telling line about the challenge of steering her away from the squared circle.

“I’ve been brow-beaten for trying to talk Kaia out of getting into wanting to wrestle,” he admitted, suggesting that the passion may already be running deep.

McCool jokingly questioned his choice of wording, but openly acknowledged that the fire has been there for years.

“She’s wanted to do it forever. She’s obsessed with it. We thought she would kind of grow out of it. We didn’t push that, but [no].”

A future superstar in the making?

The signs are certainly there.

McCool officially retired in 2011, though she’s resurfaced for surprise Royal Rumble moments and special cameos.

The Undertaker called it a career in 2020, but continues to stay involved behind the scenes, including assisting with Lucha Libre AAA and popping up across WWE programming when the moment feels right.

Fans have seen “The Deadman” appear on NXT to promote WWE LFG on A&E, a series where both he and McCool serve as coaches, and even at major events. One of his most memorable cameos happened at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special, where he stunned Stephanie McMahon-Levesque by revealing her 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ahead of WrestleMania 42 Weekend in Las Vegas.

