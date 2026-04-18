The Undertaker reflects on Bray Wyatt’s legacy, and makes it clear there may never be another quite like him.

Once fierce rivals on the WWE stage, The Undertaker is now looking back on Bray Wyatt with deep respect and admiration following Wyatt’s tragic passing in August 2023 at just 36 years old.

Widely regarded as one of the most creative minds in modern wrestling, Wyatt left a lasting impression that continues to resonate throughout the industry.

During a recent appearance on Nightcap, The Undertaker was asked if any current performers remind him of his own legendary character. His response quickly turned into a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt.

“No. Not really,” he said. “Bray Wyatt was coming along before his unfortunate demise. He had that aura, that otherworldly type character.”

High praise.

Especially coming from The Deadman.

The Undertaker went on to emphasize that Wyatt’s full potential was never truly realized, noting that his evolution as a performer was still unfolding at the time of his passing.

“Obviously, it’s a shame what happened with Bray,” he continued. “Because I think he had only begun to scratch the surface of how great he was gonna be.”

Wyatt’s ability to blur the lines between reality and character made him one of the most unique figures of his generation, with many believing his best work was still ahead of him.

Interestingly, one of Wyatt’s final WWE appearances came in January 2023 on RAW, where he shared the ring with The Undertaker in a memorable segment that saw the two unite to take down LA Knight.