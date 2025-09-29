21-0.

For 21 WrestleMania shows, The Undertaker’s shoulders were never pinned to the mat for a three-count.

And then he was conquered by “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar in his first of two career losses on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” with Roman Reigns ultimately gaining a WrestleMania victory over “The Deadman” a few years later.

25-2 is how things ended up for “The Phenom” at “The Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of his official podcast, Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker spoke about Vince McMahon making the decision to have him finally lose at WrestleMania XXX.

“I mean, 21 – 0 may last forever, but I think the general consensus,” Undertaker began. “Nobody wanted it. I think it would have been just the lore, the legend, and lore of that would have been … it would have been really cool for wrestling.”

The Undertaker continued, “But it wasn’t my decision. And people ask me all the time, ‘Well, why did you do it?’ You know? Like well, I didn’t really have a choice. Yeah, I guess I did have a choice, I didn’t have to do it. And then what happens? And then me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania, and then it’s gonna, you know, it wouldn’t have been good.”

As he continued, the pro wrestling icon would go on to discuss the decision from a business point-of-view.

“But you know, you have to look at this business in a sense of, there’s a lot of people that maybe didn’t want to put me over to get me into that position,” he said. “And they did it, and it’s just kind of the way it works. Wasn’t my decision. I had to make the best of the hand that was dealt [to] me.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.)