The legendary Undertaker is in attendance for today’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL game, which is taking place from the Cowboys home AT&T stadium. The Deadman was last seen introducing rapper/singer Pitbull during a concert in Saudi Arabia.
WWE issued the following on Taker’s appearance: “The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military!”
Check out photos and videos of Undertaker’s appearance below.
The @undertaker was on the sidelines ahead of today’s @dallascowboys game and spent some time recognizing members of the United States Military! pic.twitter.com/YsJ8DmcBsE
