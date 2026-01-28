The Undertaker isn’t shy in sharing his feelings about a recent WWE show.

And that show is WWE Unreal.

Following the second season dropping on Netflix last week, “The Deadman” explained on his Six Feet Under podcast about why he feels WWE has gone “too far” with how much they’ve pulled back the curtain.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On appreciating the presentation of WWE Unreal, which recently premiered a second season on Netflix, but not liking how much the company is pulling back the curtain in doing so: “The actual presentation and everything is wonderful, right? From my aspect and my end of the business, I don’t like it, and everybody’s going to say, ‘Oh my God, that’s an old-school guy trying to protect kayfabe.’ Look, I don’t care if it’s 2025, it’s 1990, or it’s 1984. Everybody understands what wrestling is. Everybody knows. Ain’t no big veil been lifted — except I don’t want to go to see a magician and know how he’s doing everything. And I understand that there’s a huge part, they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting, I want to do that.’ But there’s still that aspect. Everybody knows what we do, right? But when I’m in the ring, my whole goal, my motivation is to get one person, just one person to think, ‘Wow, Undertaker just clocked him. I don’t care what everybody else is doing. That right there, that was the real thing.’ So there’s always the doubt.”

On how WWE went too far with how much they reveal on WWE Unreal: “I think we’re too comfortable now in talking about our business. And I struggle on these podcasts too, because it’s hard to talk. It’s hard to talk and tell stories without lifting it up a little bit,” he said. “But I think we’ve gone too far. And again, I understand. Everyone knows what it is, what we do. But there’s got to be a little bit of mystery.”