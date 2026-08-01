The Undertaker says he held no grudge against Kevin Nash, Scott Hall or Hulk Hogan when the nWo returned to WWE in 2002. He supported the decision because the former WCW stars could make WWE better after the company had already won the Monday Night War.

Speaking during a Q&A edition of Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Undertaker praised Vince McMahon’s willingness to overlook personal disputes when he believed someone could help the company.

I thought it was a great idea. Vince is an incredible businessman. Throughout my time with Vince and WWE, there were a lot of things that came about where wrestlers had done this or said this about him or said this about WWE.

Undertaker said McMahon could separate those previous comments and actions from what made sense for WWE in the present.

Vince always had that ability to say, “You know what? What they can provide for us or what they can do for us at this point is far greater than what they’ve said about us.” When it came to business, he could get by the personal beef or whatever. I know it’s kind of been said as a catchphrase, but “what’s best for business” was a true statement with him.

He said the established drawing power of Hogan, Nash and Hall made the decision understandable.

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and Hogan, those were all big names in our industry. He felt that if they could tap into that stuff and bring it to WWE and help us, then he was all for it.

Undertaker trusted McMahon’s judgment after WWE had already defeated WCW.

At this point, I trusted his judgment, and the battle, we had already won the battle. So if they can help us, then let’s go.

He also rejected the idea that WCW’s previous success created lasting resentment toward Nash or Hall.

I didn’t have any kind of personal beef with Nash or Scott. I didn’t care one way or another in that aspect. I didn’t hold a grudge because they kicked our ass for so long. I was just like, “Hey, if they make us better, I’m all for it.” That was Vince’s way of looking at it too.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.