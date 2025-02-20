– The following updated list of talents are being advertised for the WWE Raw on Netflix taping at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 10: World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, CM Punk, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Penta, Rey Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

– The official WWE website has a teaser clip that shows footage from episode two of WWE LFG on A&E, where The Undertaker observes a near brawl between two of the WWE PC athletes on the weekly WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E original series. Check out the video at WWE.com.

Who ya got for week 2 of WWE LFG?! Tune in this Sunday at 8/7c only on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/T7C83i2tB4 — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2025

– WWE Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champions Bron Breakker and Lyra Valkyria took part in a photo shoot behind-the-scenes at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. at the WWE Raw on Netflix taping this week. Valkyria shared the following image from the shoot on her official X account.

– WWE continues to popular their WWE Vault YouTube channel with complete documentaries from their past library. The newest offering, which was released on Thursday, features a Big E. documentary.