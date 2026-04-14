The mask vs. mask match is now official.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and AAA executive The Undertaker surfaced via social media on Tuesday to officially announce the mask vs. mask match for an upcoming AAA special event.

The battle between El Grande Americano and the original El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask match is scheduled to serve as the main event for AAA Noches de los Grandes.

The special event will take place on May 30 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

“Circle the date on your calendars,” he wrote via X. “Mask vs. Mask will take place at AAA Noche De Los Grandes on May 30th at Arena Monterrey.”

Undertaker concluded, “This will be intense!”