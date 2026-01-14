The Undertaker has opened up about the hesitation he felt before agreeing to step into the ring with AJ Styles for what would ultimately become the final match of his legendary career. While fans now look back fondly on their cinematic WrestleMania clash, the idea didn’t immediately excite “The Phenom.” At the time, Undertaker was deeply aware of his physical limitations and the pressure that came with facing one of the best performers of the modern era while his own body was breaking down.

That internal conflict is what made him pause when Styles began pushing for the match. Undertaker admitted he wasn’t worried about the spotlight, but about failing the moment and the opponent. As he explained, “I really had to think about it from where I was in my career… because you’re in your prime, and I am at that point, I’m struggling from a match-to-match basis to be on and to be healthy… I didn’t wanna let you down… I didn’t wanna sh*t the bed here and it’d be bad.” For weeks, he evaluated whether he could still deliver at the level the situation demanded, knowing expectations would be sky-high.

What ultimately changed his mind wasn’t confidence, it was perspective. Undertaker realized the opportunity itself might never come again. “Ultimately, I just figured in my head like, ‘Dude, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… it’s one night, one match one night, what a way to go out,’” he said. That realization, combined with encouragement from those closest to him, including Michelle McCool, pushed him to commit fully. The result wasn’t just a final match, but a carefully chosen farewell against someone he had admired long before their paths ever crossed.