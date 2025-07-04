– The official Busted Open Podcast channel on YouTube released video footage of WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker calling in and pranking show host Dave LaGreca on the historic first day of the first-ever 24/7 all wrestling audio channel, “Pro Wrestling Nation” on Sirius XM.

– Also new on Busted Open’s YouTube channel is a video featuring WWE Superstar “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes calling in to revisit the finish to his WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena earlier this year.

– WWE’s official YouTube channel released a new installment of their digital series “WWE Playlist” on Friday. The special super-sized episode looks at every title change that has taken place in WWE thus far in 2025.

– WWE also shared a super-sized special edition of “WWE Playlist” on their YouTube channel on Thursday, which looks at every debut and return that has taken place in WWE thus far in 2025.

– WWE LFG returns on A&E this coming Sunday with the latest episode from the second season of the reality show starring The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley. WWE released a preview clip for the episode dubbed, “Shawn Michaels is SHOCKED by LFG Draft results.”

– Finally, in honor of the Independence Day holiday in the United States on July 4, the official WWE Vault YouTube channel has released the complete event, “Yokozuna’s 4th of July Bodyslam Challenge on the USS Intrepid,” which features the iconic bodyslam by Lex Luger.