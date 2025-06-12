– Dave Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment is teaming up with Titan1Studios to turn Steve Lerner’s Cat Assassin into a multi-platform franchise, Deadline.com reports. Set in a gritty neo-noir world of anthropomorphic cats, the story follows Hugh, a deadly assassin navigating a brutal city of warring cartels and shadowy power players. The project will span an animated series, video games, and publishing, with Bautista providing creative input throughout.

– This week’s installment of WWE Top 10 touched down on the official WWE YouTube channel on Thursday, featuring a look at the rise and fall of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

– The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool, joined him as a guest on his latest Six Feet Under podcast. The two WWE Hall of Fame legends spoke together about his health scare, as well as their current favorites in WWE.

– Tiffany Stratton was the second WWE Superstar to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a MLB game this week. After Dominik Mysterio did so at the San Diego Padres game earlier this week, the WWE Women’s Champion did the same at the New York Mets game on Thursday.