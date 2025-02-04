During the latest installment of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker spoke about Hulk Hogan being vehemently booed during the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in early January.

“When I saw him, he was no selling it and pushing his beer,” Undertaker said of Hogan’s reaction. “I wasn’t backstage when he came (to the back).”

‘The Deadman’ was then asked if he felt bad for Hogan for getting the overwhelmingly negative reaction that he did from the crowd.

“I got feelings for people,” he said. “Sometimes, in life, things come back. He was bigger than life, Americana kinda of deal, then obviously, he gets caught on tape saying some derogatory, racist things. In this day and age, where all of that is such a hot-button deal, I don’t know what you expect. People are going to react and they are not going to react in a positive way.”

It was then noted to ‘The Phenom’ that fans may have learned that Hogan wasn’t the most pleasant person in the locker room throughout his legendary career, he felt that was a good point.

“That’s probably a good point,” Taker responded. “Fans have access now to everything. They get to hear people’s interviews and they feel like they are part of that locker room. This is somebody that was, regardless of where he’s at now, they still carry a grudge about it. He’s comeback before, since all of the stuff with his daughter and the racial stuff. He’s come back and gotten positive reactions.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)