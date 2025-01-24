The Undertaker wasn’t the only WWE legend in the house at the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut.

There were many others, but one additional appearance that was planned never happened.

During his latest Six Feet Under podcast, “The Dead Man” spoke about Shawn Michaels not being on the show when he was supposed to be due to missing his cue.

“Shawn was there,” Undertaker said. “I don’t think Shawn was on the show. I think he was supposed to be in the crowd sitting with Stephanie [McMahon-Levesque], and no one came and got him, or something like that.”

Undertaker continued, “He was just sitting in his dressing room when his spot came up to be in the crowd. Bruce Prichard. We all took a picture together because we were the only three that were on the original Raw and the Netflix deal.”

