The Undertaker had nothing but respect for the way the wrestling world rallied around R-Truth following his WWE release in 2025.

During a recent episode of ‘Six Feet Under with The Undertaker’ (full episode below), the WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Truth about the massive backstage and fan reaction that came after news of his departure surfaced. According to Truth, the support extended far beyond just the locker room.

The longtime WWE veteran reflected on how deeply moved he was to see so many people within the company speak up for him publicly and privately.

“Like, my peers at work, the ring crew, the camera crew, the crew in the truck, every part of that machine that makes it work spoke up, again, for me,” Truth said. “We always ask, are we worthy? And it brings such joy it almost makes me wanna cry, because it’s like, to feel that kind of love is like, I want everybody to feel that at some point.”

The Undertaker said the overwhelming response spoke volumes about the kind of person Truth has been throughout his career.

“You know what that says? It says you did it right,” Undertaker stated. “Because in our industry, to have your colleagues put themselves out there where they could (be) in a position where they could be reprimanded. It could come back a little bit. That means you touched a lot of people’s lives.”

He continued by praising Truth for the impact he has made behind the scenes over the years.

“And what you’ve done, you’ve done it the right way man. It was incredible,” Undertaker added. “For an old salty guy like me who’s been around and seen so much, I was genuinely moved, to like ‘Dang, this guy has made an impression in people’s lives.’”

“And when you can do that with your colleagues and the people that surround us, our production, like you said the production crew,” he continued. “That just says a whole lot about the human being right there.”

Undertaker wrapped things up by telling Truth that the level of support he received from fans and coworkers alike was something few performers ever experience in their careers.

“And if nothing else ever great happened in your career, having that, having your fan base go to bat for you, and your colleagues,” Undertaker said. “Good on you brother, that’s awesome.”