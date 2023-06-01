The Undertaker acknowledges his Tribal Chief.

The Deadman recently spoke with the Independent about WWE’s current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, where he said that Reigns was doing a phenomenal job over these last three years and credits the company for giving him a 1,000+ day championship run.

He’s doing a phenomenal job. His character, his talent, and everything has grown exponentially through this run. It’s arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it’s such an old-school move, to have the title that long.

When asked if Reigns is the greatest of all time Undertaker says that is all subjective, but that the Tribal Chief certainly has the right to make that claim considering how strong WWE has been doing business wise.

Reigns has the claim to fame now. He’s the man. I mean, it’s not even close, really. He’s had the title for a thousand days. Business is incredible. He picks his own schedule. He’s got a claim, he’s got an argument. I’m really proud of him for how he’s come. It really has been impressive.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taker admits he would love to wrestle this version of Reigns as he was not even close to this level when they last met at WrestleMania 33. You can read about that here.