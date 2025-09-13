– Video footage surfaced online showing The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Paul “Triple H” Levesque meeting up backstage before the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event in Las Vegas, NV. Obviously Triple H will not be running tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which emanates from Norfolk, VA.

– Speaking of tonight’s SmackDown in Norfolk, from the WWE Raw brand, Rusev, is in the building at the Scope Arena. He is scheduled to work a dark match against Jacob Fatu.

– Booker T and Vic Joseph called tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Norfolk, VA.

– Rhea Ripley shared the following photo of herself hitting the gym on a busy Friday.